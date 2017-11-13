Lancashire court listings - Monday, November 13, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Man who ‘pulled’ wife’s hair is jailed

A man who hit the headlines after being shot in the neck in a drugs feud in Preston has been jailed for attacking his wife.

Dilbag Singh, 35, of Houldsworth Road, Fulwood, Preston, admitted assaulting the woman on August 26.

Preston Magistrates’ Court jailed him for 15 weeks after hearing he committed the offence while on licence from prison, while there were children present in the house.

The court was told it involved “a sustained assault” upon his wife, including pulling her hair.

He must pay a £115 surcharge.

In 2008, Singh suffered multiple gunshot wounds on St Paul’s Road in Deepdale, Preston, in revenge for a Preston criminal being kidnapped hours earlier.

He was taken to hospital, where consultants found 56 pellets in his upper body.

Prolific thief who targeted opticians

A prolific thief has been jailed for 40 weeks after Preston Magistrates’ Court was told of a catalogue of shop thefts.

Linford Ainsworth, 22, of Croft Road, Chorley, admitted he stole vodka from Booths and perfume from Asda in Chorley, taking the fragrance out of their giftboxes before hiding them in his clothing.In March he stole a pair of £160 Karl Lagerfield sunglasses and a pair of Penguin sunglasses, from Asda, as well as vodka from Booths.

In August he stole a selection of Maui Jim designer sunglasses, worth £1,775, from Philip Jones Opticians in Carnforth.

Ainsworth also admitted using threatening behaviour towards a railway worker when he was not allowed to board a train without a ticket.

Court snaps

Jamie Leigh Hassall, 22, of Norris Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting handling a stolen red Keeway motorcycle, but must pay £150 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Lee Cherry, 42, of Edmund Street, Preston, has been banned from Tesco on Blackpool Road, Preston and the Co-op on Norbeck Drive, Preston, after admitting three shop thefts and must pay £20 compensation.

Paul Anthony Froom, 44, of Plungington Road, Preston, must have drug treatment after admitting stealing two garden floodlights from a man, and must pay £100 compensation and a £50 fine.

Peter Whitesmith, 46, of Herbert Street, Preston, must have alcohol treatment and observe a curfew after admitting assaulting a man and criminal damage, and must pay £30 compensation.

Simon Bradbury, 34, of St Stephen’s Road, Preston, was found guilty of three counts of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Harvey Healy, 45, of Savick Way, Lea, was given a restraining order after admitting damaging a man’s car and fence, and must pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip Lee, 27, of Lavender Grove, Chorley was jailed for 56 days after admitting assaulting a man while on licence from prison, and must pay a £115 surcharge.Ian Bannister, 49, of Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour towards a couple and must pay £80 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Clegg, 37, of West End Road, Morecambe, was jailed for a week after admitting breaching a restraining order.