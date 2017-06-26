Lancashire court listings - Monday, June 26, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Suspended term for danger driver

A driver who led police on a dangerous chase through Preston has been given a 16 week jail term suspended for a year.

Mohammed Laheri, 22, of Beardwood Drive Blackburn, drove a Volkswagen Passat through red lights and no entry signs during the pursuit on April 23 along Moor Lane, St George’s Road, Garstang Road, Friargate, Cheapside and Glover’s Court.

He sped through a residential area and pedestianised area in the city centre.

The court said he showed total disregard for pedestrians leaving licenced premises late at night.At the time he only had a provisional licence and was still on licence from a jail term.

He was given a curfew and 18 month ban after admitting dangerous driving, failing to stop, and having no insurance or lcience.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benefit claimant’s pension pay furore

A man who failed to declare his pension to the authorities has landed himself in hot water.

Terence Howard griffiths, of Garstang Road, Bowgreave, near Preston, admits a charge of dishonestly making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions with a view to obtaining employment support allowance payments.

During an appearance before Preston Magistrates’ Court, he admitted making a statement back in March 25, 2013 which did not declare he was already receiving a pension payment.

The bench ordered the 65-year-old defendant to pay a £426 fine.

He must also pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The bench took his guilty plea into account.

Court snaps

Frank Geoffrey Wrona, 37, Deepdale Road, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting damaging a door and lock but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gerard Thompson, 36, of Gib Lane, Hoghton, near Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marlon Luke Cross, 31, of Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, was given a curfew after admitting breaching a restraining order and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marnie Etell, 19, Alston Lane, Alston, Preston, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gavin William Howard, 29, of Colleyvale, Garstang,was jailed for six weeks after admitting conspiring to steal £195 of meat from Marks & Spencer.

Scott Andrew Tucker, 34, of Hawksley Street, Horwich, was given four months in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting twice assaulting a woman and must pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Jude Nii Adote Akwei, 29, of Blackstone Road, Chorley, was given four months in prison, after admitting twice assaulting a woman and must pay £500 compensation.

Mariuz Michael Rudy, 30, of no fixed abode, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting breaching a restraining order by knocking on a woman’s doors and windows, and must pay a £10 fine and £85 surcharge.

Julius David, 34, of Langton Street, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and 385 costs.

Joshua Trafford 22, of Delamere Place, Chorley was jailed 12 weeks after admitting burglary.