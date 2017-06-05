Lancashire court listings - Monday, June 05, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Woman stole from her employers

A woman who began stealing from her employers a week after she was taken on has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Thieving worker Joanne Thain, of Fell View, Chorley, stole £6,776 from Chorley-based firm Chorley UPVC, between October 14 and November 17 last year, Preston Crown Court was told.

She was employed two days a week from October 7 until discrepancies came to light on November 25.

It is understood the 47-year-old worked for two days a week and was responsible for paying the wages of other staff.

Investigators found she had managed to pocket thousands by accessing the company’s accounts .

She was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Thain must also pay an £85 victim surcharge, but no order for costs was imposed.

Dangerous driver reached 80 mph

A motorist who sped off when police tried to search his car has been given 26 weeks suspended for a year.David Hamilton, 25, of Chapman Road, Fulwood, Preston, reached 50mph in a

30 zone, Preston Crown Court was told, after PCs tried to stop a silver Corsa on New Hall Lane.

Police pursued him onto Sir Tom Finney Way and Watling Street Road at 80mph, then West Road, Lower Bank Road, Albert Road, before stopping on Bhailok Square.

Hamilton only had a provisional licence and he had swapped his registration plates with an insured car.

He admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, having a fraudulent numberplate and possessing cannabis.

Court snaps

Tyler Fewery, 19, of Strand Road, Preston, admits being drunk while in charge of a child aged under seven and must pay a £63.75 fine and £30 surcharge.

Muhamed Mahmud, 23, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, admits assaulting a man in Preston, putting him in breach of a court order, and was jailed for 20 weeks.

Scott Webb, 20, of Oxford Street, Avenham, Preston, admits stealing documents and bank cards from a man and must pay £280 compensation.

Christopher Hornby, 31, of Croston Road, Lostock Hall, admits possessing cocaine and being drunk and disorderly, and must pay a £400 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Tomlinson, 45, of East View, Preston, was given a rehabilitation requirement after admitting stealing men’s shavers from Boots and must pay compensation of £359.98, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Blair, 24, of Whittaker Lane, Prestwich, Manchester, was bound over for six months in the sum of £250 after admitting breaching the peace in Lancaster.

Jordan Adams, 24, of Burholme Road, Ribbleton, was found guilty of driving without an MOT, insurance or licence and must pay a £770 fine, £77 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dawn Burns, 51, of Geneva Road, Fulwood, Preston, admit driving with a faulty tyre and must pay a £97 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge.

James Collum, 37, of Queensway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Barry Ashworth, 30, of Fairfield Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 36 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £400 fine, and £200 costs.