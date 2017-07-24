Lancashire court listings - Monday, July 24, 2017

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Vandal trashed a parcel delivery van

A man who trashed a parcel delivery van belonging to United Parcel Service (UPS) has been given a community order.

Jason James Cartwright, of Church Road, Leyland, left the delivery firm with a £1,000 repair bill when he vandalised the van’s windscreen, driver window and tyres during an incident Leyland on April 22, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The bench imposed an electronically tagged curfew after Cartwright pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

He also admitted a charge of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence towards a man on the same day.

The 45-year-old defendant was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation for the van, £200 compensation to his victim, along with an £85 victim surcharge, and £85 prosecution costs.

Operation to claw back dealer’s cash

A drug dealer’s associates are being urged to help claw back his £1.5m fortune made from crime.

Damien O’Connor, 53, of Scotforth, Lancaster, was extradited from Belgium and jailed for 20 years in 2009 over a conspiracy to import 18kg of heroin and 20kg of cocaine.

In 2010, O’Connor was ordered to pay £1,021,300. He was given until 2011 to pay it. When he failed to do so he was given another 1,974 days in jail. O’Connor, who is thought to own properties in Belgium, Holland and Spain, eventually paid a fraction of the sum but he still owes £1.5m, including interest.

The National Crime Agency is now appealing for help to trace O’Connor’s assets under Operation Repay – an agency drive to take back criminals’ gains. If you can help call the NCA control centre on 0370 496 7622.

Court snaps

Peter Borsitzky, 23, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Paul Tennant, 38, of Lancaster Road North was discharged for six months after admitting stealing cider and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathon Riley, 44, of Pennine Road, Chorley, admits three counts of stealing booze from shops and must pay £55 compensation and £85 costs.

Brendan Aldred, 20, of Juniper Wood Close, Chorley, was found guilty of deliberately flouting his rail fare by taking a journey longer than what he had paid for, and must pay a £40 fine, £4.10 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Karley Bilsborough, 25, of Otway Street, Preston, was found guilty of not having a valid railway ticket and must pay a £146 fine, £12 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Steven John Albin, 51, of Shaw Street, Preston, was found guilty of failing to wear a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gemma Evaline Watson, 32, of Devonport Way, Chorley, was banned from the road for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Bond, 24, of Chestnut Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

Matthew James Sandiford, 40, of Cornwall Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, was banned from the road for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £346 fine, £34 surcharge and £85 costs.