Lancashire court listings - Monday, July 17, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Burglar struck at halls of residence

A burglar trespassed in a student’s hall of residence, a court has heard.

Leon Thomas Smith, of Eversleigh Street, Plungington, Preston, had entered the Moor Lane Halls complex in Preston on April 5.

During the incident he stole a Bush branded television from a student’s room that was later said to be worth £400.Smith was arrested a short time after police were alerted.

He pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days.

The 36-year-old defendant was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation to his victim.

He must also pay a £50 fine, the court ruled.However no order for prosecution costs was made due to his lack of means to pay.

Road ban for drug driving motorist

A motorist who was found to have a cocktail of drugs in his blood has been banned from the road for 16 months.

Samuel Bates, of Jeffrey Avenue, Longridge, Preston, pleaded guilty to a single count of driving while under the influence of drugs during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutors told the court how Bates had been seen driving a black Volkswagen Golf on Haslingden Road on February 6 at Preston.

The 22-year-old defendant was found to have benzoylecgoine, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, and cocaine in his system following a blood test.

The bench ordered him to pay a £300 fine.

He must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Robert Rossall, 31, of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston, was given a restraining order after admitting harassing a woman by entering her home, removing rings and hiding vodka, and must pay £150 costs.

Paulo Ferreira Da Silva, 61, of Brook Street, Fulwood, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Cafferkey, 26, of Boys Lane, Fulwood, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting damaging windows and must pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

Adam Cadman, 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting stealing toiletries during a suspended jail term order.

Daniel Cookson, 55, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, was jailed for four weeks after admitting stealing Yankee Candles from Boots in Preston.

Christopher Beggs, 32, of Clifton Place, Freckleton, admit burgling a home for a bottle of gin and was given a curfew, with an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon John Menelaws, 38, of Downham Road, Leyland, was jailed for 42 days after admitting stealing Converse shoes during a suspended jail term order, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Kieran O’Rourke, 34, of Porter Street, Preston, was fined £200 after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending text messages, and must pay a £30 surcharge.

Keegan Atkinson, 21, of Browsholme Avenue, Preston, must pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance.

Mathew Ford, 26, of Back Lane, Longton, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.