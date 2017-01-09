Lancashire court listings - Monday, January 9, 2017

Here are all the latest listings of who has been in court and what for.

Adelphi pub damage

A MAN who smashed a window at a popular student pub has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

Red Lewis O’Connor, 28, of Winsford Crescent, Thornton-Cleveleys, admits breaking a window at the Adelphi on the Adelphi roundabout in Preston and resisting a PC when officers tried to arrest him.

He was ordered by Preston Magistrates’ Court to pay the pub £100 compensation and contribute £50 prosecution costs.

PRESTON: A motorist who failed to stop after his Volkswagen Polo collided with a van has appeared before Preston magistrates.

Alan Humphrey, 59, of Brandiforth Street, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, admits driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop.

He must pay a £385 fine, £39 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Daniel Brookfield, 31, of Belle Villas, Hoghton, near Preston, admits using threatening behaviour and must have alcohol treatment, magistrates ruled. He must pay an £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

PRESTON: A drunken man who tried to enter PNE’s ground during their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November has appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Anthony Jason Williamson, 47, of Wheatsheaf Road, Wolverhampton, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £40 costs.

PRESTON: A man who stole Persil washing tablets, liquid and bottles on five different occasions amounting to hundreds of pounds has been jailed for 18 weeks by Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Pollard, 44, of Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

PRESTON: Scott Andrew Murphy, 35, of Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, Preston, admits possessing cannabis resin and must pay a £70 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs, magistrates ruled.

Nichola Anderson, 30 of Illingworth Road, Preston, admits not having a TV licence for an eight day period and must pay a £85 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Kathleen Bamber, 64, of Floyer Street, Preston, was found guilty of not having a TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Dean Robert Michael Halsall, 30, of Whitendale Drive, Bamber Bridge, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Daw, 62, of Westcliffe Drive, Morecambe, admits driving a lorry otherwise than in accordance with a licence and must pay a £400 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs,

Nathan Ross Misell, 30, Riverside Walk, Banks, admits using threatening or abusive behaviour and must pay a £230 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Miroslaw Wrobel, 43, of Three Nooks, Bamber Bridge, admits driving while using a mobile phone and must pay an £85 fine,

Charles William Newsham, 66, of Pall Mall, Chorley, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing £111 of groceries from Asda, but must pay a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.

Amelia Amy Jones, 37, of no fixed abode, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surchareg and £85 costs.

Istvan Csorvasi, 54, of Longworth Street, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting failing to give a breath test and must pay a £135 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Caroline Despard, 43, of Stocks Road, Ashton, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.