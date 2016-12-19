Lancashire court listings - Monday, December 19, 2016

Here are all the latest listings of who has been in court and what for.

Vehicle vandalism

A MAN who caused £850 damage to four Fedex vans has been given a restraining order.

James Beevor, 34, of Longdale, Tebay, Cumbria, vandalised four vehicles in Chorley on July 22, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was found guilty of criminal damage and must do 40 hours’ unpaid work and not enter Fedex premises in Chorley or Stoke.

He must also pay £850 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

PRESTON: A man who subjected a pregnant woman to a “degrading” assault with a cigarette has been jailed for 182 days.

Michael Ashcroft, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting the 19 weeks pregnant victim.

He also admitted sending her a threatening message, and was given a restraining order by magistrates.

PRESTON: A thief has been given eight months in jail suspended for 12 months.

Daniel Paul Cookson, 55, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, admitted six counts of theft after stealing goods from various shops in the city.

Preston magistrates imposed a curfew and ordered him to pay £140 compensation.

PRESTON: Samuel Marsden, 26, of Farringdon Crescent, Preston, admits breaching a restraining order and breaking a woman’s window.

He must do 80 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

LEYLAND: A man has been jailed for 16 weeks after admitting assaulting a man in Leyland.

Jason Thomas Anderson, 28, of Finchale Avenue, Durham, attacked the man in August, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The bench called it a “degrading offence” and ordered him to pay a mandatory £115 victim surcharge.

PRESTON: An inmate who set fire to his prison mates’ cell in an arson attack at HMP Preston is expected to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on January 16.

John Thompson, 31, of HMP Wymott, set fire to bedding.

He admits a charge of arson following the incident last December.

PRESTON: Michael Rooney, 59, of Wordsworth Place, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, was found guilty of driving with an unsafe load.

He must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £250 costs, magistrates ruled.

Kevin Doherty, 40, of Windsor Avenue, Adlington, Chorley, was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace.

Kieron McDonnell, 28, of Ashby Street, Chorley, was bound over for six months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace in Chorley.

Tomasz Kasprzyk, 39, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting obstructing a PC and theft, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Matthew Mojsejew, 26, of Southport Road, Croston, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and having no insurance must pay £300 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brooke Downham, 18, of Walletts Road, Chorley, admits assaulting a PC and must pay a £40 fine, £25 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Attila Ptero, 29, of Geoffrey Street, Preston, was found guilty of assaulting a man and using threatening behaviour and must do 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and 3100 costs.

Christopher Mark Kavanagh, 48, of Fox Lane, Leyland, was found guilty of using a phone while driving and must pay a £125 fine, £20 surcharge and £150 costs.

Shelby Sharrock, 19, of Lydiate Lane, Eccleston, Chorley, was banned from driving for six months and given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting drink driving but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cosmin Aricuic, 27, of Dundonald Street, Preston, must pay a £250 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting stealing groceries.

Iain Bradley, 29, of Wyresdale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.