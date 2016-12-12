Lancashire court listings - Monday, December 12, 2016

Here are this week's listings of who has been in court and what for.

Dormer dispute case

A HOMEOWNER who defied an order to remove a rear dormer extension and reinstate the original roof of his home has been fined by magistrates after he was prosecuted by Preston City Council.

Sufyan Saleh, 42, of St George’s Road, Deepdale, Preston, admitted breaching an enforcement notice.

His property is subject to a permitted development order

He was fined £120 and must pay £150 costs and a £30 surcharge.

PRESTON: A man is facing sentence at Preston Crown Court on December 19 after admitting a string of drug offences.

Anis Dad, 31, of Nevett Street, Preston, admits possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, wilfully obstructing a PC, and driving without insurance.

CHORLEY: Jason Michael Smith, 34, of Broadfields, Chorley, admits assaulting a man in an incident in the town.

Chorley Magistrates’ Court imposed a curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to his victim, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

CHORLEY: Dean Michael Swarbrick, 33, of Station Road, Adlington, Chorley, has admitted drink driving on Rawlinson Road, Heath Charnock.

He was banned for 19 months and must pay a £210 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: A man has been found guilty of using threatening behaviour during a racist incident in Preston in August.

Arthur Anthony May, 52, of John William Street, Preston, denied his behaviour on August 21, but was convicted by Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered to pay £200 costs, a £100 fine and a £30 surcharge.

CHORLEY: A man who repeatedly phoned a woman and left messages has admitted harassment.

Stephen Benson, 54, of Epping Place, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for two years.

He was given a restraining order, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Ian Appleby, 32, of no fixed abode, is expected to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on December 19 after admitting breaching his sexual offences prevention order.

Sarah Jane Despard, 38, of Sylvancroft, Ingol, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting damaging a window and must pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Stephanie Tiley, 48, of Keepers Wood Way, Chorley was banned for 18 months after she found guilty of failing to give a blood test and must pay a £180 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexandru Moisin, 48, of Holstein Street, Preston, was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace.

Imran Pathan, 38, of Cave Street, Preston, was discharged for 18 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl Bamber, 28, of Derry Road, Preston, was found guilty of driving without driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oliver Bates, 31, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Davidson, 40, of West End Road, Morecambe, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Robert Garner, 31, of Babylon Lane, Anderton, Chorley, was found guilty of driving without driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul McIvor, 47, of Longworth Street, Chorley, was ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and was given a restraining order.

Robert William Towers, 33, of Strand Road, Preston, was ordered to have drug treatment after admitting stealing perfume from Debenhams and must pay £100 costs and an £85 surcharge.