Lancashire court listings - January 02, 2017

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for...

Pub attacker in court

A MAN who damaged a pub door and assaulted a man has appeared before a court.

Peter James Westworth, 38, of Threefields, Ingol, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting assault and criminal damage.

Preston Magistrates ordered him to pay £310 compensation to the man he assaulted and £200 compensation to the Old Vic pub.

He must also pay an £85 surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

• CHORLEY: A sex offender has been given four weeks in prison suspended for two years after breaching notification requirements.

Christopher Manson, 53, of Southport Road, Chorley, did not notify authorities he had contact with a child, and failed to register a new address or notify police he stayed at an address where a child was present.

• PRESTON: James Terrence Lowry, 27, of Caroline Street, Preston, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting stealing meat from Lidl.

Preston magistrates said he had a “flagrant disregard” for court orders, and ruled the theft was aggravated by his record.

He must pay a £115 surcharge.

• PRESTON: A man who breached a restraining order has been jailed for a 14 days.

Leon Anthony Halsall, 32, of Hawthorne Road, Preston, admitted contacting his victim. He must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

• CHORLEY: A woman who assaulted a girl and a woman has been ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Barbara Lightfoot, of Derwent Road, Chorley, admitted two counts of assault during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court

The 51-year-old must pay £100 of compensation to one of her victims, the bench ruled.

• PRESTON: A shoplifter who racially abused a man is expected to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court tomorrow.

Alan James Neville, 52, of Mill Lane, Fulwood, stole £101.42 of booze from Sainsburys, and used racist abuse towards a man there on November 26, putting him in breach of a suspended jail term.

• Hesketh Bank: James Gelling, 29, of Hampton Road, Southport admits causing damage to a house in Hesketh Bank, a transit tipper and a police locker and must pay £100 compensation and £150 costs.