Lancashire court listings - December 5, 2016

Here are today's listings of who has been in court and what for.

Jail for purse thief

A PURSE thief who stole from three women has been jailed for 48 weeks.

Danielle Salisbury, 30, of Everest Court, Wesham, stole purses from two women in Preston and Fleetwood, and £200 cash from a woman in Thornton Cleveleys.

Preston magistrates said custody was necessary due to the degree of psychological harm to her victims and repeated offending.

She must pay a £140 surcharge.

LEYLAND: Callum Anthony Taylor , 22, of St Christine’s Avenue, Farington, Leyland, admits using threatening behaviour and damaging a cell door at a police station.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the incident happened on November 9 in Preston.

He was ordered to pay a £200 fine and £30 surcharge but no costs.

GARSTANG: William Morrison, 33, of Clarendon Road, Morecambe, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates heard he on July 30 he straddled the centre line on the approach to a left hand bend on Park Lane, Garstang, colliding with a vehicle.

CHORLEY: Richard Gamble, 50, of Pall Mall, Chorley, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving.

Chorley magistrates ordered him to pay a £260 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

BURSCOUGH: A man has admitted entering his neighbour’s home with intent to commit damage.

Anthony David Ward, 51, of Trevor Road, Burscough, appeared before Chorley Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and £125 compensation by the bench.

BAMBER BRIDGE: Peter Tapiwa Kunditi, 36, of Longacre Avenue, Bamber Bridge, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving.

Magistrates heard he had 45mg of alcohol in is breath after being stopped in his Peugeot car.

He must pay a £150 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEYLAND: Lewis Stephen Wood, 22, of Barn Croft, Leyland, admits a charge of possessing cocaine.

Preston magistrates ordered him to pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Almond, 40, of Langdale Road, Lancaster, was jailed for two weeks after admitting stealing a bluetooth headset and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cristiano Taylor, 40, of Primrose Street, Lancaster, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Kilgallon, 77, of Holme Slack Lane, Preston, was discharged for three months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Jeffrey Miller, 48, of Miller Gardens, Preston, was discharged for six months after admitting using threatening behaviour, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Champion, 49, of HMP Lancaster Farms, was discharged for 18 months after admitting assaulting a man in Leyland and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Hamilton Jorge Da Silva Pinho, 28, of Haweswater Drive, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and must do 80 hours unpaid work and pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Yusuf Patel, 23, of Castleton Road, Preston, must pay a £250 fine, £11.80 compensation, a £25 surcharge and £600 costs after being found guilty of not having a valid rail ticket.

Taher Alhaddad, 27, of Leicester Court, Preston, must pay a £250 fine, £11.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs after being found guilty of not having a valid rail ticket.

Sandu Ciprian, 35, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance or a licence and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ronald Day, 58, of Hall Lane, Preston, admits driving without insurance or a licence and must pay a £380 fine, £38 surcharge and £85 costs.