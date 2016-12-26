Lancashire court listings - December 26, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Driver did not stop

A MOTORIST has admitted failing to stop after an accident in which someone was hurt.

David Roscoe, 20, of The Glen, Ribbleton, admits driving without due care and attention, having no insurance and failing to stop.

Magistrates heard he was driving a Corsa on Ribbleton Avenue, Preston, on September 17, when he pulled out of a side road, failing to notice the victim on the main road.

He must pay a £300 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: A man has been found guilty of assaulting another man following a trial before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Wayne David Thomas, 42, of Hern Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston, was given a curfew and rehabilitation activity by the bench.

He must also pay an £85 surcharge and £600 costs.

PRESTON: Syed Ajmal Shah, 37, of St Anthony’s Road, Preston, has admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour.

He was charged after an incident on April 16, in which it is said he was “provoked.”

Preston magistrates imposed a six month discharge but ordered him to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Daniel Jay Reed-Hornby, 27, of Threefields, Ingol, admits vandalising a woman’s front door.

Magistrates discharged him for 12 months but ordered him to pay £250 compensation, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEYLAND: Dominic Mark Stagg, 26, of Culford Drive, Birmingham, admits supplying cannabis to a man and possessing the drug.

Preston Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard the offences happened in Leyland last December.

PRESTON: Marcin Cyrklaff, 28, of Castleton Road, Deepdale, admits using threatening behaviour towards a woman, driving without insurance and drink driving.

He was banned from the road for 20 months by Preston Magistrates’ Court and must pay a £345 fine and £85 prosecution costs.

PRESTON: Joseph Hunt, 25, of Rothwell Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, admits obstructing a PC.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Kay, 21, of Broadgreen Close Leyland, admits possessing cannabis and driving without a licence and must pay a £75 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Barry Lee Roxburgh, 43, of Chainhouse Lane, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Francis James Hayes, 39, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, admits stealing washing tablets and must pay a £10 fine, £38 compensation and £85 costs.

Shelley Jeory, 26, of Greystones, Leyland, was banned for nine months after admitting driving while disqualified and must pay a £200 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Steven Lilley, 21, of Dereham Road, Norwich, admits being drunk and disorderly at Preston’s cenotaph and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Krzysztof Maluga, 29, of Balmoral Road, Morecambe, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Jake O’Rourke, 20, of Wellfield Road, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly at Preston’s cenotaph and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Riaz Bhayat, 26, of Oxley Road, Preston, admits wilfully obstructing a PC, driving without insurance and flouting a red light signal and must pay a £125 fine, £30 surcharge, £85 costs.

Linden Mark Dixon, 27, of Brown Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £410 fine, a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Cottam, 29, of Sulby Drive, Ribbleton, Preston, was discharged for 12 month after admitting damaging a back door lock and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.