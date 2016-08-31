Lancashire court listings - August 31, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Shoplifter is jailed

A THIEF has been jailed for stealing from a Preston store just days after being released from prison.

Mohammed Patel, 35, of St Paul’s Road, Preston, stole a grey polo shirt worth £95 from Tessuti Scotts in Preston on August 8. He also stole clothing worth £80 from Trespass in Preston on August 11. Magistrates in Preston jailed him for four weeks because he had only been released from prison days earlier. He was ordered to pay £95 compensation.

Fulwood: Adam Yousef, of Holmfield Road, Fulwood, has been banned from driving for 12 months after admitting a drug driving offence. The 21-year-old drove a Volkswagon Golf having cannabis in his system. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £115 costs and banned from driving fro 12 months by magistrates in Preston.

Preston: Daniel Johnrose, 25, of Fishergate Hill, Preston has been banned from Boots for six months after admiting theft. He stole two sets of headphones worth £109 from the Preston store in July. Magistrates in Preston ordered him to carry out 40 hours unpaid work and pay £109 compensation.

Preston: Prolific thief James Colton, 54, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for having a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property.’ In his latest offence he stole toiletries worth £73 from Wilkos in Preston.

Ribbleton: Hiten Patel, of Park Close, Ribbleton, was handed a curfew after admitting harassment. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of harassment for sending text messages to a female victim. He was handed a curfew for eight weeks and ordered to pay £200 compensation at Preston Magistrates’ Court. He also has to pay £200 costs.

Preston: Mark Murray, Grange Avenue, Ribbleton, has been ordered to pay compensation after admitting assault. The 48-year-old changed his plea to guilty at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. He must pay £150 compensation to his victim for an offence committed on May 7 in Preston. He must also pay £120 costs.

Preston: Lisa Eaves, of Aughton Walk, Preston has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting stealing a jacket from Trespass in Preston in February. She pleaded guilty before magistrates in Preston.

Shelley Louise Rachel Jeory, 25, of Greystones, Leyland, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was also ordered to pay victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85.

She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and had her licence endorsed with six points.

Oliver Joel Barker, 22, of Hornchurch Drive, Chorley, was fined £40 for driving without a valid licence. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and his licence was endorsed with three points.

Richard Allan Ingham, 38, of Cedar Field, Clayton Le Woods for £660 for driving a motor vehicle, without valid insurance. He also had to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from holding a licence and has six points on his licence.

Nicoleta Gincota, 25, of Hamilton Road, Chorley, was fined £50, and had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.

The offence was aiding and abetting another offender by supplying tobacco whereby the packaging did not comply with warning requirements at Eurostar, Market Street, Chorley.

Linford Stephen Ainsworth, 20, of Moor Road, Chorley, stole a bottle of energy drink worth £1.89 from WH Smiths, plus a bottle of perfume, worth £19.99 from B&M Bargains.

He was given a community order and ordered to pay compensation of £1.89 and £19.99 to the victims, plus £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Katie Ann Jayne, 28, of Wenning Place, Lancaster, has been fined £660 and banned from driving for six months by magistrates in Preston. She drove a Renault car in Morecambe without proper insurance coverage.