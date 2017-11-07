Knifeman hunted after raid on Freckleton store

Police are hunting a man who threatened a convenience store cashier with a knife and demanded cash.

The raid happened at the Londis store on Naze Lane, Freckleton at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Officers say the lone offender entered the shop with a small knife and made threats towards the cashier.

But when the cashier challenged him he ran out empty-handed and fled along Croft Butts Lane.

DC Steve Talbott said: “The member of staff was simply going about their work when they were threatened with a knife, which is clearly unacceptable.

“We would like to reassure members of the community that our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are determined to identify the person responsible.

“We would now urge anybody with information about this incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The offender is described as a white male, thought to be in his mid to late teens. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a scarf covering his face and grey tracksuit bottoms with dark-coloured trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to call either (01253) 607049 or, if they get no answer, 101, quoting log number 1271 of November 6.