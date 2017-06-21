Knifeman hunted after Preston robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Preston.

Around 10.55pm yesterday (June 20) a man entered Sainsbury’s on Tag Lane, Ingol, carrying a large knife.

He approached three members of staff as they were preparing to close for the night and told them to open the till.

He threatened the staff with the knife before snatching around £100 from the till and leaving the recently-opened store.

The offender made off towards the New Rough Hey area.

The man is described as white, of slim build, aged 18 to 21-years-old and around 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in tall. He was wearing a light grey hoody and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

He wore a snood or dark face covering and black and white Nike trainers.

Det Sgt Jerry Sturgess, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information following a store robbery in a residential area of Preston.

“Luckily no one was hurt but the staff have been left extremely shaken by their ordeal.

“There is a good chance that the male responsible is known in the area or has targeted the premises by hanging around for some time beforehand.

“I urge anyone with any information at all to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1759 of June 20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.