Knife and axe used in weekend robbery

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Adlington over the weekend.

Police were called at around 8.25pm on Sunday (October 29) to reports of an incident at the Co-Op in Bolton Road.

Three men had entered the store wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

The offenders threatened staff with a knife and axe before stealing a number of cash bags and making off from the scene in a dark coloured hatchback car towards the Greater Manchester area.

No-one was hurt during the raid.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis, of Lancashire Police, said: "An investigation is underway in Adlington following a store robbery.

"Three men have entered the Co-Op before subjecting staff to a terrifying ordeal.

"We believe the men made off in a vehicle in the direction of the Greater Manchester area.

"I would urge anyone with information, or who saw anything unusual in the area before the raid, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1497 of October 29.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.