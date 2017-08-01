Jealous former soldier from Preston who struck wife's neck with meat cleaver is jailed

A husband who swung a meat cleaver at his wife’s neck has been caged for seven and a half years.

Judge Robert Altham imposed the lengthy term on former soldier David Edgar, 52, of Tees Street, Preston, after hearing how he attacked his wife and their dog with a meat cleaver when she remarked a younger man could “give her children”.

Edgar had denied intending to do her grievous bodily harm, and causing suffering to a pet terrier called Ice, but was convicted by jurors at Preston Crown Court.

Edgar, who served in Berlin and the Falklands, gave evidence at his trial suggesting he may have taken blade from the kitchen to cut off his wife’s hair because she was “obsessed with it”.

Asked what his intention was he replied: “Just to shock her.”

However, he caused injuries to the back of her neck and her hand.

The couple met in a pub in 2006 and he moved into her home in Tees Street two months after they met. They wed in September 2015.

But in December 2016 Fiona struck up a friendship with a 24-year-old student whom she later admitted having feelings for.

On January 2 the court heard the couple had been drinking at home and began arguing about having children - with her remarking the 24 year old man could give her children.

Asked why he got a meat cleaver from the kitchen Edgar previously said: “Well I’ve no idea.

“Probably to cut her hair because it was her pride and joy. She was obsessed with it.”

Edgar was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.