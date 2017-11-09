JAILED: Sick burglar who dragged pensioner from her bed and hit her

Have your say

A tattooed thug who attacked and robbed an 88-year-old Chorley woman in her bed has been caged for six years and eight months.

Evelyn Birchall, who bravely asked the intruder what he wanted, feared she would be raped when he menacingly replied: "I want you".

Evelyn woke in the night in August to find Andrew Hodgkinson, 35, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, hitting her.

He then began ransacking her home, demanding her purse.

Recorder David Potter, sitting at Preston Crown Court, found him to be a dangerous offender and imposed an extended licence of three years.

- More to follow from court.