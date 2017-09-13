Jail for man who robbed Penwortham teen in Kingsfold Park

A man who robbed a teenager’s phone in a park has been jailed for three years and four months.

Ryan Rolston, 20, of Charnock Avenue, Preston, had denied robbing the youngster’s phone during an incident in Kingsfold Park, Penwortham, on July 17 last year, but was convicted by a jury at Preston crown Court with a majority verdict of 11 to 1.

Rolston had approached the boy and punched him in his face, causing him to fall to the floor.

He then demanded that he empty his pockets.

During his trial, Rolston claimed he had seen the boy and his friends on a moped that had been stolen from his friend.

In evidence he said he and his friend had been at a female friend’s home on July 17 and at around 3am the next day he noticed his friend’s moped had been stolen.

In a police interview he told officers the boy and his friends had stolen the moped and caused damage – and insisted the boy had given him the phone as a means of payment towards the damage once they caught up with the group.

He also admitted putting the teenager’s SIM card in his phone and getting into his Facebook account where he uploaded pictures and videos from his phone to humiliate him.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Justin Singleton, of Preston CID, said: “This was a truly frightening and horrendous attack on a young man who was attacked for his mobile phone.

“The sentence given to Rolston reflects the seriousness of his actions”.