Investigation launched into death of woman in police custody

A 35-year-old woman has died after being found unresponsive in the cells of a Lancashire police station.

The woman was taken to Greenbank police headquarters on Whitebirk Drive in Blackburn after being arrested in Darwen on Saturday, December 3.

At around 1.30am she was found to be unresponsive and taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she died on 6 December.

Friends and family laid flowers outside the police station in a ceremony yesterday.

The case has been referred to The Independent Police Complaints Commission who are investigating the incident.

