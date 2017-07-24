Investigation into 'suspicious' van fires in Preston

Have your say

Two vans are suspected to have been deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning, say fire services.

Fire crews from Preston were called out to Bleasdale Street at around 3.30am on July 24 following reports of two vans alight.

Firefighters arrived to find the two vans, which were around 10 feet apart, "well alight".

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a fire involving two vans this morning.

"The vans were well alight and we extinguished the fires using hose reels.

"Both vans were destroyed by the fires but nobody was injured."

A joint police and fire service investigation into the suspicious fires has been launched.