Investigation after alleged assault at Preston train station

An investigation has been launched after a 47-year-old man allegedly assaulted a teenager with learning difficulties at Preston train station, say police.

British Transport Police were called to the ticket office at around 9.30am on July 5.

According to officers who attended the scene, the man reportedly attempted to evade police by removing his jacket but was found a short time later at the bus station.

A police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to Preston railway station to reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man had been assaulted in the queue in the ticket hall at the railway station.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody."

Anyone who has any information about the incident and who has not yet spoken to police, should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.