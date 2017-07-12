Inmate absconds from Kirkham Prison

Police are hunting an inmate who absconded from Kirkham Open prison.

We are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man absconded from prison.

Lee Leatherbarrow went missing yesterday and is known to have links to the Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester areas.

Leatherbarrow, formerly of Newton-le-Willows, is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm of a frog.

He was sentenced to five years in prison at Chester Crown Court in February 2016 for aggravated vehicle taking, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a vehicle.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information leading to Leatherbarrow’s whereabouts.

“Enquiries are on-going to locate him and we would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604193 quoting log reference 1593 of July 11.