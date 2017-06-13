'Inadequate' GP surgery in Preston praised after turnaround

A GP surgery that was previously rated as “inadequate” is celebrating after inspectors found a number of significant improvements.

In December, the Broadway Surgery, run by Dr Dineshchandra Patel and partners in Broadway, Fulwood, was put into special measures after a visit from Care Quality Commission (CQC).



At the time, care watchdogs found the service, which also runs Ingol Health Centre, was inadequate in safety and leadership and needed improvements in efficiency.



It found patients were at risk of harm because systems and processes were not in place to keep them safe and there was no systematic approach to assessing and managing risks.



But a follow up inspection in May, due to be published tomorrow, has classified the surgery as good, and says its services are safe, effective, caring, well-led and responds to people’s needs, noting improvements in safeguarding patients.



In the new report, Professor Steve Field, Chief Inspector of General Practice for the CQC, said: “I am taking this service out of special measures. This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by this service.”



The report highlighted patients were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and involved in decisions about their care and treatment.



The delivers primary medical services to approximately 9,688 patients.



New practice manager Mike Wain was brought in to oversee operations and improve things even further.



He said: “The GP partners and the rest of the team here have worked tirelessly to review all areas of operations and make improvements where necessary - including bringing in an external consultant - and we are delighted to say that our re-inspection on May 10 has resulted in us receiving a revised rating of Good.”