Iconic Preston phone box has windows smashed by vandals

One of Preston’s iconic red phone boxes has been vandalised.

The Grade II listed phone box, running down the side of the old Post Office in Market Street, had a number of its windows smashed.

Aidan Turner-Bishop, chairman of the Preston and South Ribble civic trust, said the vandalism, thought to have happened overnight, will have been caught on CCTV.

“It will do no harm for police to go through it [the footage],” he said.

"In the immediate term, it needs to be repaired."

He added: "They used to get bashed quite a lot when they used as landline telephones.

"You put up any public street furniture and it will be hit, especially late at night."