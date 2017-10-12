Human trafficking trial after man injured on M6 near Lancaster

Two people accused of human trafficking offences are to go on trial.

Dinu Huma, 48 and Luiza Ramona Rugina, 36, both of no fixed address, were charged following an incident on the M6 near Lancaster on Sunday September 3 in which a man was injured after falling onto the carriageway.

They appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday October 10 and pleaded not guilty to human trafficking.

They will appear at Barrow Crown Court on March 5, 2018 for trial.