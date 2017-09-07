Hotel security guard groomed and assaulted Chorley boy, 11, after meeting his family through his employment in Blackpool

A security worker groomed a school boy after meeting his family stayed at the Blackpool hotel where he had worked as a doorman.

Simon Andrew Fredrick Sullivan, 24, of Withnell Road, Blackpool, is facing sentencing after admitting a string of four charges against an 11 year-old boy from Chorley, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sullivan, wearing a black puffer jacket and suit, pleaded guilty to meeting a child following sexual grooming, sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and sexual assault during a brief hearing at Preston Crown Court.

Sullivan, a security guard for Northern Security Services in Blackpool, had been stationed at the resort's Claremont Hotel, a two star hotel on the promenade.

It is understood the victim and his family had stayed for a break and that is how Sullivan became known to them.

The charges relate to a period after their stay, during which he tried to groom the young boy.

Sullivan admitted meeting the schoolboy in March after grooming him, intending to commit a sexual offence against him.

He also admits a sexual assault between March and July by kissing him on the mouth.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to inciting the youngster to send him a picture of his private parts in June and to perform an act on himself.

Around the same time he encouraged him to send a picture or communication of himself in his boxer shorts.

Prosecuting, Paul Brookwell said the boy had been spoken to by the authorities.

He added: "He is a very young 11 and doesn't want to give any evidence in relation to the case."

Defending, Julie Taylor, said: "He is pleading guilty on the full facts save for he did not deliberately target this family. The initial contact with them was accidental - they were staying in a hotel where he worked. But once he met them and befriended them the offences began.

Judge Jonathan Gibson adjourned his case for a pre sentence report and granted him conditional bail banning him from Chorley borough or from having contact with children.

He will next appear before Burnley Crown Court on October 4 for sentencing, and must sign the sex offender's register in the meantime.

A spokesman for the Claremont Hotel said: " The defendant was not our employee.

"We have security staff supplied each week by Northern Security and he happened to be one of them."

Martin Chapman, operations manager at the security firm, said: " We are extremely concerned to learn of the offence committed by a member of our former staff.

" We carry out the most thorough checks upon any applicant and such checks are in compliance with statutory requirements and to the industry standard the “Security Industry Authority”. To this end, these checks revealed that Simon Sullivan was of previous good character and had no criminal record.

" His references were again checked to the screening process of the SIA, and this included work history, which revealed that he was a former worker at Samaritans, and other charitable institutions. Other checks include a credit reference search, an active badge weekly check, which would advise of any offences which may have occurred over a seven day period, his address history and continued security checks.

"Our checks are always rigorous, however for someone of previous good character there is very little that we could have done differently. Moreover, once the alleged offence came to our attention, we immediately suspended him from all duties, in accordance with our own protocols."