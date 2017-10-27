Horror drink drive smash leaves woman with life changing injuries

This is the mangled wreck from the scene of a crash which left a woman blind in one eye.

Daniel Taylor, who lost control of his silver Toyota Yaris after a night out drinking in Chorley town centre, was jailed for two years in a hearing at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutors described how the 33-year-old had struck the kerb, causing the vehicle to flip and then roll down the road several times.

It eventually came to rest on its roof.

The crash left Taylor’s passenger, Tina Walker, with life changing facial injuries, which resulted in the loss of sight in her left eye, as well as scarring to her face.

The Post was unable to contact her, but speaking after the case, PC Martin Shaw from Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision that has left the victim with life changing injuries that she will have to deal with every day.

“The driving exhibited by Mr Taylor on the night of the crash was highly dangerous, exacerbated by the fact that he was under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.

“It is only fitting, therefore, that a custodial sentence has been handed down by the courts to highlight how serious these matters are.”

Fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge attended the scene on Wigan Road, near the junctions with Dawber’s Lane and Anderton Road in Euxton, Chorley, at around 3.30am on Sunday, August 21 last year.

Taylor had to be cut free from the wreckage. Pictures were put on social media.

Taylor, of Catherine Street, Horwich, Bolton, and his passenger were treated at the Royal Preston Hospital.

He was found to be almost twice the legal drink limit and also had drugs in his blood.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a person by driving dangerously at Preston Magistrates’ Court but the case was committed to Preston Crown Court.

Judge Robert Altham, who jailed him, also imposed a three year driving ban.

He ruled Taylor will have to sit an extended retest before he gets behind the wheel.