Crime

Horror as nurse held captive by inmate with razor blade

A “trick or treat” burglar who held a nurse captive with a razor against her throat has been given an extended jail term after a judge ruled he was a danger to the public.

Crime
The body of a man was found at a premises on Cross Fold

Murder investigation launched after man found with 'significant' head injuries

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Blackburn.

Crime
Callum McAllistair is wanted by the police

WANTED: Chorley man wanted after breach of licence

A man from Chorley with links to Preston is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Crime
The three men threatened the 27-year-oldman and made demands for cash

Man wakes up to 'disturbing' knife-point robbery

A man woke up to find three men armed with knives in the upstairs of his home, say police.

Crime
Blackpool takeaway closed down after dead rat found in cellar

Blackpool takeaway closed down after dead rat found in cellar

Emergency powers were used to close a Blackpool takeaway after a dead rat was found in the cellar.

News
Charcoal burning at Ignite shisha cafe

Firm fined £32,000 as deadly gas found in shisha cafe

A shisha cafe was found to be full of carbon monoxide when environmental heath officers visited, a court has heard.
Crime
The vicar of Lancaster the Rev Chris Newlands.

Hate crime bigot targets Lancaster vicar

A police investigation has been launched after the vicar of Lancaster received “vitriolic” homophobic hate mail through the post.

News
Victoria Cherry of Fulwood, Preston. Her body was found in Bolton

Man charged after Preston woman’s body found at house in Bolton

A man has been charged after the body of a Preston grandmother was found at an address in Bolton.

Preston
Wellington Court, Burnley

New-born baby girl murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a baby girl in Burnley.

News
County Hall

Why Lancashire County Council may be watching you

Lancashire’s trading standards service has admitted its staff sometimes fake Facebook accounts in a bid to trap persistent offenders.

News
Sessions House

Pensioner denies abuse allegations

A pensioner has taken to the witness stand to deny allegations he molested a young boy in the 1980s.

Crime
Andrew McNair

Woman suffers damaged teeth in 'serious assault'

A 24-year-old man with links to West Lancashire is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of assault.
Crime
The death is currently being treated as unexplained anda post-mortem will take place in due course.

Police release two people arrested after death of baby

Two people arrested in connection with the sudden death of a baby have been released by police.

Crime
Barbara Lowe, 81, from Adlington narrowly missed being tricked out of almost �2,500 by a scammer. Barbara is pictured with her son Neil Cooper (left) and Carolyn Cooper (right)

Adlington pensioner, 81, almost cheated out of £2,500

An 81-year-old woman from Adlington narrowly missed being tricked out of almost £2,500 by a scammer.

Chorley
Fresh plea to stop county lane crashes

Fresh plea to stop county lane crashes

A call has been made for more police action preventing accidents on a busy country road.

South Ribble
Amie Heller

Jail for ex nurse who stole hospital drugs

A hospital has spoken of a nurse’s “abuse of trust” after she was jailed for three years and eight months for stealing and dealing prescription drugs.

Crime
Tributes paid to Preston woman Victoria Cherry

Tributes paid to Preston woman Victoria Cherry

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a mum found dead in a house in Bolton  as detectives continue to question a man on suspicion of her murder.
Crime
Paul Stoney, 22, is currently wanted by police

Police appeal after cannabis found during vehicle stop

Police would like to speak to a man from Bispham after a large quantity of cannabis was found during a vehicle stop.
Crime
Police were called to the property shortly before 3pm on January 16 to reports of the death of a baby in Burnley.

Man arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby in Burnley

A man has been arrested after police discovered the body of a newborn baby at an address in Burnley.
Crime
