Hit and run driver faces sentencing

A motorist who drove away after he seriously injured another driver in broad daylight is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on October 6.

Ryan Paul Mackay, of Clifton Mill Barn, Station Road, Salwick, near Preston, ran over his 42-year-old victim’s foot while behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper in Trinity Close, Freckleton.

The 22-year-old was due to face a trial, but during a hearing before Judge Graham Knowles QC, he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury while driving a car dangerously.

The court was previously told police were called around 12.45pm after reports of a collision on October 8 last year.

At the time police said they believed the victim had been driving when he passed another vehicle and urged the driver to slow down.

He suffered injuries to his right foot and ankle.