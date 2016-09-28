Hero cop faces hearing over ‘sexual activity’ allegations

A policeman who saved a woman from her burning Thornton home faces a misconduct hearing next week, over claims he was ‘engaging in sexual activity’ while on duty.

PC Julian Berry, who was awarded for his heroic actions in 2009, is accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour 13 times between 2005 and 2015.

Lancashire Police said he faces allegations of inappropriate conduct with women while on duty, including trying to seduce a member of the public.

“The allegations also include PC Julian Berry engaging in sexual activity whilst on duty, and making unwanted and unsolicited sexual advances towards colleagues,” the force said in a statement this afternoon.

The hearing is due to be held from Wednesday to Friday next week, at Leyland Police Station.

PC Berry was given the force’s meritorious conduct of award after running into a 52-year-old woman’s Brookfield Road home four times to drag her to safety.

He later said he was ‘glad I was there to help’.

And last year, PC Berry was one of three officers commended for saving the life of a man who had suffered a heart attack.

He is also the traffic officer who stopped boxer Tyson Fury on the M6 close to Preston in 2014.

Speaking in court, PC Berry said the star told him: “I’m a boxer, I’m a superstar, I’m a celebrity.”