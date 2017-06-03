Help police find missing man

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Yorkshire man who may be in Lancashire.

Christopher Mulligan, 26, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, from his home address in Calderdale and police are appealing for anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts to contact them urgently.

He’s previously been known to visit Burnley.

Christopher is described 5ft 6ins, with short mousy brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing black trainers, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoody with red writing across the chest.

Detective Inspector Craig Lord, of Calderdale CID, said: “From our enquiries, we know Christopher was last seen in Hebden Bridge on the afternoon on May 25. Since then we have had no confirmed sightings.

“We know Christopher has previously travelled to Rochdale and Burnley, and believe he has links there.

“I would urgently appeal for anyone who believes they may have seen Christopher to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts or anyone who believes they may have seen Christopher, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 702 of 25/05.