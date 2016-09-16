Groups of armed men fight in street

Four men have been arrested after two groups were seen fighting with weapons in a busy Preston road.

Police were called at 3.15pm on Thursday to reports of an altercation in New Hall Lane close to Salisbury Street.

Officers believe a group of up to four men had been travelling in a black Volkswagen Golf when the car stopped in the middle of the road.

The group are thought to have left the vehicle with a number of weapons and started fighting another group of men in the street.

The men then returned to the Golf before making off in the direction of the M6.

No injuries were reported to emergency services.

Following investigation, a Volkswagen Golf was later stopped in the Preston New Road area of Blackburn and four men arrested.

Detectives are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Det Sgt Oliver Jemson, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following reports of groups fighting in Preston.

“Around 3.15pm yesterday we received a number of calls from residents reporting an altercation in New Hall Lane.

“Two groups of men are believed to have started fighting in the street.

“While we have made four arrests, we remain in the early stages of our investigation and are particularly keen to speak to anyone with any information.

“New Hall Lane is one of Preston’s busiest roads and I believe a number of pedestrians and motorists will have seen what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0879 of September 15.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Four men aged 20, 23, 24 and 26, all from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in custody.