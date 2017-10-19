Grieving mother devastated after son's grave targeted by vandals

A grieving mother from Lancashire has spoken of her devastation after discovering her son's grave had been ransacked by vandals.

Susan Thomas from Blackburn, visited the grave of her son Brett Lee Thomas - who was 17 when he died in 2004 - at a cemetery on Old Hall Lane in Pleasington on Monday October 16.

But she was "utterly shocked" to discover that her son's headstone had been prised out of its foundation and several statues had been moved.

Mrs Thomas said: “I cannot describe the utter shock and devastation I felt to discover that my son’s grave had literally been pulled out of the ground and the statues had been scattered on the gravel where they once stood.

“Please, if you have any information about this, please contact the police.”

The incident is believed to have happened between last Friday October 13 and Monday October 16.

And police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

PCSO Matt Cornall from the Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “To think that someone would cause this much damage to a boy’s grave is beyond belief. This is supposed to be a place of rest and somewhere where families can come and visit their loved ones.

“There are no obvious reasons as to why Brett’s grave was targeted so I would advise people to remain vigilant and to report any similar incidents to the local neighbourhood policing team via our website or by calling us on 101.

“Lastly, I would urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone who can help is asked to email PCSO Matt Cornall on 7525@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101, quoting crime reference ED1717216.