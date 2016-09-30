Greenlands neighbour who shouted lewd comments through megaphone had a knife

A neighbour from hell who headbutted a mum’s window after shouting lewd comments through a megaphone has been jailed for 12 months.



Miles Powell, 28, of Church Street, Preston, was also given a criminal behaviour order by Preston Crown Court, which heard he had got drunk on alcohol stolen from his brother’s lodger before the incident.



Michael Goldsmith, prosecuting, said victim Stacey Charles,was at home on Dorman Road in Preston on November 24 last year.



He said: “At at about 7.45pm she went outside to have a cigarette. Inside was her partner and two children aged two and seven months.



“Whilst outside she noticed the defendant at the upstairs window of a house almost opposite hers. He appeared to be shouting through a megaphone, things like ‘slag’ and ‘sexy neighbour’.



“She went back into the house and was having dinner when there was a knock on the front door. She opened it.



“The defendant was asking her to ask her boyfriend to come outside. He said he had accused him of shouting things at her.



“He appeared to be drunk and was holding a bottle of Jack Daniels. She told him to come back when he was sober.”



Shortly afterwards Powell headbutted her window, terrifying her children, and walked around her garden. When police arrived they noticed a kitchen knife on the pavement outside his address.



Powell, who represented himself, admitted stealing booze, using threatening behaviour and possessing a knife.



Judge Robert Altham jailed Powell after hearing he had 32 convictions for 46 offences, including assaults, robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.