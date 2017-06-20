Search

Golf buggy 'arson' sparks investigation

Crews were called to the fire at Stanley Park Golf course

An investigation has been launched after a golf buggy was set on fire at a golf course, say fire services.

Crews from Blackpool were called to reports of a golf buggy on fire at Stanley Park Golf course at around 7pm on June 19.

Fire fighters investigating the North Park Drive incident believe it was started 'deliberately'.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "It appears the golf buggy had been stolen from the club house a few days prior to the incident.

"We suspect that the fire was started deliberately."

"We used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

An investigation is on-going.