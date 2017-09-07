Girl, 12, missing from Preston home

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Preston, say police.

Sumiaya Ghessil went missing at around 10.30pm on September 5.

Police say she was last seen she was wearing a grey fleece, black jogging bottoms and a pair of silver coloured flip flops.

A spokesman for the police said: " We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 12 year old Sumiaya Ghessil.

"Anyone with information should contact police."

Members of the public who are able to help should contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170905-1639