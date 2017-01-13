Garden flasher loses appeal

A MAN who was caught stark naked in his garden performing a lewd act has lost his court appeal.

Graham Heys was spotted by shocked neighbours on leafy Heversham Avenue in Fulwood, Preston, at 10.55am on June 10 last year.

He was naked and performing a lewd act in the front garden of his suburban home, while appearing to look into the bathroom window of a neighbouring property.

The court heard another neighbour saw him, and when a police officer arrived at the scene at around 11.20am he also saw Heys in the act.

The 56-year-old defendant denied his guilt but was found guilty of exposing himself following a trial before Preston Magistrates’ Court in September. The following month Heys was sentenced to a 12 week curfew and ordered to pay £800 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.

However he appealed his case.

In a hearing before Preston Crown Court, Recorder Murray, sitting with two magistrates, dismissed his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

In addition to the penalty imposed by magistrates, Heys will now have to pay £520 legal costs.