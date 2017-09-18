Fulwood mum appeals for help after trailer theft

A Fulwood mother is appealing for help after her main source of income was cruelly snatched away by thieves.

Single mum of two, Lisa Browett, 37, dreamed of launching her own mobile Carribean food business in Preston after she was made redundant from her sales job in July.

The Pattie Shack was close to completion when thieve struck

But the trailer which was to be home to the "Pattie Shack" was stolen by thieves in the early hours of Sunday September 17 from a house on Greaves Town Lane, just as the finishing touches were being made to the custom-built project.

Lisa said: "I'm absolutely gutted. We were just getting ready to trade. All the work was being done for free by my brother-in-law and the trailer was parked on his drive.

"There was no insurance and we can't claim anything. My new business was going to be my main source of income.

"Somebody has to have seen it somewhere. It's eight and a half feet high and very distinctive.

Much of the work on the Pattie Shack had been completed for free

"Even if it's been stripped out and there are bits missing I'd still be glad to get it back.

"I can't afford to start again or buy another.

"The Facebook response to my appeal has been amazing, my original post has been shared more than 1,000 times and I'd like to thank everyone for helping."

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating reports of a theft of a trailer.

He said: "We received reports of a trailer theft at around 3.20am on September 17. Our investigation is on-going."