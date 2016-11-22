Fresh appeal for missing Victoria

Police today renewed an appeal for information to find a missing Preston woman.

Victoria Cherry, 44, from Fulwood, was last seen by family members in December 2014 and has not been in contact with them since then.

She was reported as missing after her family made attempts to find her but have been unable to get hold of her.

She is described as white, 5ft tall, medium build with short hair that is dyed purple or red with piercings in her nose and lip.

She is thought to have links to the Preston and Blackburn areas.

Sgt Mike Horton of Preston Police said: “Victoria lives a chaotic lifestyle and while it is not unusual for her to not make contact with family for some time, her mother has made a number of her own enquiries to find her and has been unable to do so. She is now getting increasingly concerned about her welfare and has reported her as missing to us.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or who has any information about where she might be to get in touch with us. Similarly, if Victoria sees this appeal, I would urge her to get in touch with us or her family to let us know she is okay.”

Anyone with any information on Victoria’s whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting log 354 of 24th October.