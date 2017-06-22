‘Freddie’ Flintoff set to make his stage debut in Blackpool

Preston cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff will make his stage debut in a new musical coming to Blackpool Opera House in 2018.

The ex-Lancashire and England all-rounder-turned-broadcaster has been cast in Fat Friends – The Musical, which comes to the resort next May, playing the fiance of Jodie Prenger’s character.

Having just filmed a part in Kay Mellor’s new ITV series, Freddie went on to bowl over the show’s creator, Kay Mellor and composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber during auditions.

Freddie, who grew up in Ribbleton, said: “I am really excited. Having had the pleasure of recently working on an episode of Kay’s latest TV series, it’s great to have the opportunity to work with her again.

“I loved the TV series and think Fat Friends – The Musical, is going to give people a great night out.”

Hit TV writer Kay Mellor was impressed with Freddie’s acting skills when working on her latest drama.

She said: “It was clear to me that he could leave his cricket bat behind, embody a character, and understand the drama. It was a no brainer; he got the part.

“I am thrilled and delighted that Freddie is able to join us, playing our leading male.

“I can’t wait to start working with the super talented cast we’ve got so far.”

Nicholas Lloyd Webber said: “I am thrilled that Freddie will be joining our stellar cast. He immediately really impressed us in his audition and we are so excited to be working with him. Our starting XI is now nothing short of sensational.”

The show runs at Blackpool Opera House from May 29 to June 2, 2018.