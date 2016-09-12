Four arrested after shooting

Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the shooting of a man in Lancashire.

The 42-year old victim was shot shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, September 7, outside an address on Mere Brow Lane in Banks.

He sustained injuries to his upper leg area and remained in Southport Hospital receiving treatment on Monday.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Two men aged 26 and 27 from Southport were arrested on Monday morning, and a 29-year-old man from Southport was arrested on Sunday at an address in Birkdale.

The three are being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody on Monday.

A fourth arrest took place after a warrant was executed at an address on Kensington Road in Southport in the early hours of Monday morning.

A firearm was recovered and a 41-year-old woman from Southport was detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

DCI Jon Holmes from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team said: “Despite these arrests and a firearm being recovered our investigation is very much on-going and we are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I would like to reassure people we think this was a targeted incident and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

“We will continue to have extra patrols in the area where the incident took place to provide reassurance to local residents.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police who have assisted us with our investigation and some of the arrests.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160907-1486.