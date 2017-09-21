Former police officer convicted of secretly filming women

A sacked former Lancashire police officer has been convicted of voyeurism.

Jayson Lobo, 48, was found guilty of 11 counts of voyeurism relating to seven women following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was cleared of a further seven counts. He had denied all the charges.

Lobo, a former PC who worked in Preston and South Ribble, was sacked from the force for Gross Misconduct in August 2016 for sharing images and details from crime scenes – including murders – with women.

During the trial Liverpool Crown Court heard that Lobo had secretly filmed women with whom he had been in sexual relationships between 2011 and 2015 and stored the images and videos on secure ‘vaults’ on his mobile phones.

The offending came to light following a complaint to police in 2015 and following an extensive investigation the other victims were revealed.

None of the offending was committed while Lobo was on duty, although he did identify himself as a police officer on the internet dating site where he met most of the women.

Detective Inspector Tom Edmondson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department, said: “Jayson Lobo has shown a blatant disregard for these women who were fully entitled to feel that these intimate encounters should not have been recorded without their consent. He has ridden roughshod over their dignity to satisfy his own sexual gratification.

“Coming forward to give evidence cannot have been easy for the victims, given the circumstances, and I would like to thank them and commend them for their bravery.”

Lobo, of Woodfold Park, Mellor, will be sentenced in October.