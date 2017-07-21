Former nurse from Leyland jailed for breaching sexual harm order he got for possessing indecent images of children

Have your say

A mental health nurse who was struck off for possessing indecent images of children and animals has been jailed after breaching his court order for a third time.

Nicholas Howard, of Wray Crescent, Leyland, flouted his sexual offence prevention order just six weeks after being given a suspended jail sentence for his second breach.

Judge Justice William Davis activated the 55-year-old’s suspended term following a hearing before Preston Crown Court, telling him “immediate custody” was necessary.

Howard, who was previously employed as a registered mental health nurse by Five Boroughs Partnership NHS Trust in Warrington, was sacked in 2014 after admitting making and possessing indecent images of a child, and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Alongside a sexual harm prevention order he was sentenced to a three year community order and ordered to attend an internet sex offender’s treatment programme.

He was also given a sexual offences prevention order for 10 years and a five year sex offenders notice.

But Preston Crown Court was told he had breached this order.

On April 28 he failed to give the police access to two mobile phones - as specified in his order.

Just six weeks earlier he had been in court after admitting breaching the same order by owning a tablet that was found to have wiper software that deleted his internet browsing history.

He was given three months suspended for 18 months on that occasion.

Before this offence, he was again convicted - this time over gaining work in a shop where he came into contact with young people, which was banned by the order’s terms.

Back in 2014, Howard was one of 14 men charged with crimes relating to indecent images as a result of Operation Toledo – a Lancashire Police investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

He was convicted of making and possessing indecent photographs of a child, and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a live animal.