Former music teacher faces  child sex charges

A former music teacher accused of offences involving a child has had his case sent to Preston Crown Court.
Lloyd Garratt, 32, of Liverpool Walk, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, entered no pleas at a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
Dressed in a grey suit, the former Garstang Community Academy teacher entered the dock carrying a novel and a bottle of water, speaking only to confirm his details.
He faces three counts of causing or inciting a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs and was bailed until his preliminary hearing on October 11.
