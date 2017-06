Police investigating an armed raid at the KFC in Fleetwood have charged a 40 year-old man with robbery and firearms offences.

Michael Atkinson, of Harris Street, Fleetwood, has been charged with robbery, burglary, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, say police.

He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on June 8.