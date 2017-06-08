Fleetwood man appears in court over KFC raid

A man has appeared at court charged with using an imitation Colt revolver in a robbery at a Fleetwood fast food chain.

Michael Atkinson, 40, is accused of committing the offence at KFC, on Lord Street, on Monday.

Atkinson, of Harris Street,Fleetwood, appeared before District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court today.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 12. There was no application for bail.

Atkinson is accused of robbery at a property on Byron Street, Fleetwood, in which £2,770 of property was taken, including two imitation Colt revolvers and imitation ammunition. Also said to have been taken by Atkinson were five gold and silver pocket watches.

Atkinson is alleged to have used one of the revolvers to stage the KFC robbery, in which £600 was taken.

He is further charged with possessing the gun to cause fear it would be used against a police officer.