Five charged with murder over man’s Caribbean death

Five men have been charged with murder over the disappearance of a Kirkham car dealer in the Caribbean.
Initially police on the tropical island of Barbados launched a search party for Steven Weare, 49, some 21 days ago.
But when his body was found on Friday the search became a murder investigation.
Now, Insp Roland Cobbler, a spokesman for the Royal Barbados police, has said that five men have been charged with Weare’s murder.
The men charged with Weare’s murder are Sunil Decourcey Brome, 35; Keino Nakito Griffith, 30; Christopher Darnley Michael Clarke, 26; Torio Akiro Watson, 26, and Basil Alphonso Branch, 27. All of the men are from Barbados.
Cobbler said: “Five men, between the ages of 26 and 35, were all charged with murder and they are going to court this morning.”
His body was found in a remote part of St George’s parish seven miles east of Bridgetown.
It is understood Mr Weare, who is listed as a director of Fylde Motors Company, on Preston Street, Kirkham, regularly visits Barbados.
His family bought a property on the island several years ago, it is believed.
A Lancashire police spokesman said: “We are supporting the family and are in contact with the Foreign Office and the Royal Barbados police force.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.