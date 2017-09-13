Five charged with murder over man’s Caribbean death

Five men have been charged with murder over the disappearance of a Kirkham car dealer in the Caribbean.

Initially police on the tropical island of Barbados launched a search party for Steven Weare, 49, some 21 days ago.

But when his body was found on Friday the search became a murder investigation.

Now, Insp Roland Cobbler, a spokesman for the Royal Barbados police, has said that five men have been charged with Weare’s murder.

The men charged with Weare’s murder are Sunil Decourcey Brome, 35; Keino Nakito Griffith, 30; Christopher Darnley Michael Clarke, 26; Torio Akiro Watson, 26, and Basil Alphonso Branch, 27. All of the men are from Barbados.

Cobbler said: “Five men, between the ages of 26 and 35, were all charged with murder and they are going to court this morning.”

His body was found in a remote part of St George’s parish seven miles east of Bridgetown.

It is understood Mr Weare, who is listed as a director of Fylde Motors Company, on Preston Street, Kirkham, regularly visits Barbados.

His family bought a property on the island several years ago, it is believed.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “We are supporting the family and are in contact with the Foreign Office and the Royal Barbados police force.”