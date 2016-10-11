Firework-toting yobs target cars in Lancaster

Motorists were bombarded with fireworks being thrown by yobs.

A man reported to police that he was driving on Caton Road in Lancaster at 8.30pm on Monday when someone threw a firework which went underneath his car and exploded.

Luckily there was no damage caused to the car.

An hour later, police received a report that a group of youths were causing a nuisance by throwing fireworks on a grass verge on Langdale Road but by the time they reached the area, the youths had disappeared.

Contact police on 101 with any information.