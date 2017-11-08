Fire engine comes under attack on Ryelands

Two yobs pelted a fire engine with bricks and paint as crews attended an incident on Ryelands estate.

The fire engine was leaving the area at 8.30pm on November 5 when the youths struck.

A spokesman for Lancaster Area Police said: “These two despicable offenders then ran off.

“If anyone has any information regarding these two youths who committed this heinous offence against emergency service crews who operate to serve the Community keeping them safe, please contact 101 quoting WB1710505.”