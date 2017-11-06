Fire crews in Preston called to spate of anti-social fires

A spate of anti-social bin fires across Preston tied-up vital resources overnight, say fire crews.

Firefighters from Preston fire station were called out to around 12 incidents between 6pm on Sunday and 3am on Monday November 6 involving stolen wheelie bins that had been deliberately set on fire.

Crews were forced to attend the nuisance fires which were believed to have been started deliberately on Avenham Lane, Plungington Road, The Grange, George Street and Moor Nook.

And firefighters are now saying that they will be working with the police and council to identify the offenders from CCTV.

Watch Manager Mark Woodward said: "We had major problems with youths stealing wheelie bins and setting fire to them all over the Preston area.

"We were called out at least 12 times to these kinds of nuisance fires in the space of nine hours.

"As long as we were dealing with these fires, we were unavailable for other potentially more serious incidents.

"The offenders' own family members could have been in need of our assistance while they were starting these fires and they need to think very seriously about the potential consequences.

"If you add up the cost of the damage caused by these fires I'm sure it will run into thousands.

"We will be working with the police and council to try to identify those responsible."

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incidents.